I have resided in Missoula for more than 85 years and this is the most unresponsive, uncaring and fiscally irresponsible local government I have ever had the misfortune of witnessing. If you are not a party to a special interest, local officials don't care what you have to say.
Unfortunately my children and grandchildren, along with many others, have been too preoccupied with developing and tending to their respective businesses to become involved with local government. I believe that is why we do not see more capable people running for local offices.
I never for a moment thought I would ever see the day when transients had more rights than hard-working taxpayers. As one article writer said, if the mayor and City Council have so much empathy for the transients, let them take them home with them, but keep their hands out of our pocketbooks.
Parts of my taxes go to support a city bus system that I am scared to death to ride because of the number of transients. Another part of my taxes go to support a road system in Missoula that I am scared to death to have my family and friends drive on.
Ellen Chausse,
Missoula