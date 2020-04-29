Missoula health department breaks from experts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Missoula County Health Department appears to have lost sight of what "flatten the curve" meant, as well as any semblance of realistically responding to the outbreak. Having continually acted against the directives of the state government, it would seem the department has more interest in pursuing their own ideas than those of federal and state experts.

To date I have not found credible research indicating shutdown will "STOP COVID-19," as the flyers posted around our neighborhood parks and schools would suggest is the goal of the shutdown. Yet there is no lack of evidence that shutdowns do work for their intended purpose, temporarily delaying transmission and reducing the likelihood of overwhelming the hospitals with a sudden surge of cases.

In the face of the radically negative impact shutdown has had on our lives, the question of whether continuing this course of action is right for Missoula should weigh heavily on everyone's mind. Especially since population density seems to significantly affects spread of this communicable disease, it brings into question whether the shutdown was necessary for Missoula to begin with.

All I ask for now is a calculated response that avoids letting fear overrule our capacity to act rationally.

Zachary Brackett,

Missoula