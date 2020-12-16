Missoula housing market evicting heart of community

Dear Missoula Housing Market:

You are evicting the heart of Missoula.

You and your fortunate patrons are laughing all the way to the bank but know that so many of us do not.

Instead, we worry into the night.

Instead, we crunch numbers while living on a shoestring budget with hopes that someday we will be able to have a place of our own.

Instead, we wonder why most of the single-family homes sit vacant, only available for a weekend stay on AirBnb.

Instead, we decide whether we should prepare our children now for the inevitability of having to say goodbye to friends.

Instead, we think about which small town we could relocate to, knowing we will be sacrificing employment and educational opportunities.

We rush to call the landlord who has listed a house for rent. They once again respond with, “we really don’t want children in the space.”

That’s illegal, and we could file a lawsuit.

Yeah, right.