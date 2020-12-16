Missoula housing market evicting heart of community

Dear Missoula Housing Market:
You are evicting the heart of Missoula.
You and your fortunate patrons are laughing all the way to the bank but know that so many of us do not.
Instead, we worry into the night.
Instead, we crunch numbers while living on a shoestring budget with hopes that someday we will be able to have a place of our own.
Instead, we wonder why most of the single-family homes sit vacant, only available for a weekend stay on AirBnb.
Instead, we decide whether we should prepare our children now for the inevitability of having to say goodbye to friends.
Instead, we think about which small town we could relocate to, knowing we will be sacrificing employment and educational opportunities.
We rush to call the landlord who has listed a house for rent. They once again respond with, “we really don’t want children in the space.”
That’s illegal, and we could file a lawsuit.
Yeah, right.
We see the run-down, two-bedroom house listed for a quarter of a million dollars, so we rush to check it out. We see a cracked foundation and backed-up sewers, and excitedly think, “We could make this work, right?”
We write letters to the owners, explaining that we are a small local family who loves the community.
We make offers slightly over asking price, knowing the month-to-month reality will be a struggle, at best.
We wait, imagining our children having a place to come back to when they leave home.
But we don’t get it. Someone from out of state came in at the last minute with a cash offer, sight unseen.
Over and over again.
Missoula Housing Market, we, the working class, ask from the bottom of our hearts that you consider looking past your bottom line for the sake of our community, or at least what is left of it.
Mallory Knudsen,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!