The mayor and Missoula City Council (Councilman Jesse Ramos excepted) of the Peoples’ Republic of Missoula have chosen to charge ahead with their profligate spending, ignoring the requests of their taxpaying constituents a few days ago.
Margaret Thatcher said it best: “Socialism (and that’s what this is) works well until the politicians run out of other peoples’ money to spend.”
Councilman Ramos requested a modest reduction of $100,000 in the amount the city gives Mountain Line for free bus rides. Nothing in the Peoples’ Republic is free. Somebody is paying for it! Who do you think that might be? To add insult to injury, most of these buses are driving around with one to two or no passengers. Even San Francisco charges for its bus and trolley rides.
I won’t even mention the squashed concrete cat outside the parking garage for which you stiffed the taxpayers $18,000.
One of the responsibilities of a mayor and city council is to be responsible fiduciaries for the taxpayer money they spend.
Next time you do a survey, poll the real taxpayers who are paying for all this. And while you’re at it, start setting up a reserve fund.
Gary L. Anderson,
Missoula