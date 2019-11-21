I would like an explanation of just how the movers and shakers of the city of Missoula justify themselves on parking decisions for new development. Regardless of your opinion on whether the proposed 40-unit condo development featured in a front page article on Nov. 14 should proceed, the remarks by councilors Jordan Hess and Heather Harp that 75 parking spots for 40 to 48 units may be excessive is utterly reprehensible!
We finally have someone who is almost correct in trying to provide adequate parking for a new development (I did say almost) only to be told by the city to cut back!
Just how many examples of inadequate parking have to be built for them to realize that cars exist and people own them regardless of how much they drive them? Check out the area surrounding the old mill district and see where cars are parked at all hours, or the new housing across from the library, or the new multiple hotels going up downtown, or almost any new multi-dwelling unit going up in town. The people living there say the same things over and over: nice/not bad but parking is a real pain.
You have free articles remaining.
Today’s prices dictate multiple-earner households. They drive.
Ray Katzenberger,
Missoula