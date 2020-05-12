Missoula law enforcement serve community well

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 11 through 17 is National Law Enforcement Memorial Week. It is a time for reflecting on the deaths of thousands of law enforcement officers in the United States and beyond our borders over many years. It is also as important to remember the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in Missoula and the Five Valleys Area and all of Montana and the nation.

Most all of these deaths occurred in response to officers responding to calls, mostly involving violence. These calls generally involved alcohol, drugs or a combination of both. As we retired officers, the present in-service officers along with our community members pause to acknowledge and mourn our officers who gave their lives we also should keep in mind the numerous challenges officers face today, tomorrow and beyond.

We are extremely blessed to have outstanding officers and administrators throughout Montana and are extremely well-served by all of our Missoula law enforcement personnel, to include city, county, state, federal, detention and telecommunicators.

Doug Chase,

retired Missoula chief of police,

retired Missoula County sheriff,

retired City of Polson police chief,

Missoula

