Missoula leaders are tackling the issues

Missoula leaders are tackling the issues

I am very pleased that our Mayor and City Council are taking steps to protect our youth from the predatory tactics of Big Tobacco. Big Tobacco is no small outfit and they can wield incredibly powerful profit-driven influence. They directly target their flavored e-cigarettes towards our youth with a disproportionately devastating impact to minorities and those less privileged. Their goal? They want to permanently addict them to a life of nicotine consumption. Not only does this impact our shared public health system in Missoula, it exacerbates an already stressed public health system from COVID-19.

I am proud to have elected leaders that tackle these issues. We need to do everything in our power to protect our most vulnerable people and make smart decisions about the problems facing our community. It’s what we elect our leaders to do.

Those who argue for protecting revenue and jobs, should factor in the human and financial toll of tobacco use, which costs us both the lives of loved ones and millions of dollars treating preventable disease. The fewer youth we have hooked on nicotine, the less our community suffers the consequences of addiction.

Ross Prosperi,

Missoula

