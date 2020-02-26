Missoula liberals pushing families into Bitterroot

Rick Wheeler (letter, Feb. 25); the name is different, but he’s just another Missoulian letter-to-the-editor frequent flyer crawling out of that liberal vacuum and crossing the fence to tell me what’s wrong with me and others who oppose his ideas.

I love Montana. I love Montana ideals. It costs plenty to live here, but while Wheeler is feeling sorry for California, Oregon, etc., wealthy folks from those states are moving to Montana and improving our tax base.

Meanwhile, Mayor John Engen and his liberal gang continue to push many of the high-wage-earning, duel-income families to the Bitterroot Valley to escape the highest property tax city in Montana per capita. Park anywhere in Lolo in the evening, after work, to view the exodus.

And those socialist programs you refer to, we paid for all of our working lives, unlike those Uncle Bernie supporters expecting a free ride on the back of our taxes.

So keep attacking, Wheeler — it’s all that “peace-loving” liberals know. I’ll take care of me and mine and you do likewise, and please respect the fence.