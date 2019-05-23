The May 22 Opinion page presented an interesting duo of worries. Dennis Gordon fumes about the dark side of affordable housing, and Ellen Chausee whines that transients have more rights than she does.
Missoula, like many other urban areas, doesn't have a shortage of housing; it has too many people. And yes, more will come. The entire planet is stressed to accommodate us. A recent United Nations study says over a million species are at risk of extinction due to human impact on climate and habitat.
Missoula will grow because people have to live somewhere, and we have two choices: build denser, cheaper housing, or continue to spread like a cancer that consumes the livable space of other species and guarantees a growing number of homeless people.
Gordon is worried about his tranquility. Chausee thinks her taxes should benefit her exclusively. In a fairer world neither would complain. Many of us today are old enough to recall simpler times (and fewer people), but those times have passed and won't be coming back.
Bill Ferguson,
Missoula