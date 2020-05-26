Missoula needs creative ways to solve traffic problems

Hi, I am Dakota Hileman. I am currently running to be your next Montana House District 96 representative.
Many of the voters in the 96th district and in the Missoula area at-large have reached out to me with concerns for the ever-increasing traffic problems we are all experiencing. I believe it is paramount that our state invest more into Montana’s infrastructure, in order to alleviate a lot of these traffic issues, as well as keep our roads and bridges in safe conditions.
Therefore, as your legislator in Helena, I will fight for an increased budget for our infrastructure, as well as work with local leaders in coming up with solutions to these problems.
One solution that I would propose in regards to the traffic problems in the Missoula area, is to invest more into mass public transit systems and bike lanes. This would allow for less traffic congestion and a more environmental city, too. Moreover, I would suggest that we strongly consider building a bypass from the “Y” to southeast Missoula, in order to also help alleviate some of these traffic problems.
I don’t know all of the answers, but I am certainly willing to listen to the experts and other people in the Missoula area in regards to this issue. If you want a representative who listens and who will advocate for solutions, I would appreciate your vote in the June 2 Democratic primary election. Thank you.
Dakota Hileman,
candidate,
House District 96,
Missoula
