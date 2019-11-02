Will somebody please step up? With all of the big money that has poured into Missoula and all of the wealth that has and continues to change the economic landscape in town, where are the people who want to and can preserve the Missoula that brought them here?
The Old Post is another Missoula landmark that is being forced to close, not for a lack of business and support from the community, but because of that root of all evil: money. A multi-million development is in the woks for downtown, not the first and certainly not the last. And, a longstanding downtown landmark is closing for a lack of $22,000 needed to pay accountants.
C'mon Missoula. Where are the "good ol' boys" when you really need them? If Missoula doesn't start saving Missoula, the Missoula I knew and that you know will vanish from the earth. Is Missoula worth saving? Is anything and any place we love worth saving? Missoulians better ask themselves that question now before the Missoula I once loved and called home is just another memory of a past long gone.
Susan Turmell,
Sugarloaf, California