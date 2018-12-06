Sidewalk Poem
You can die on the sidewalk
with no place to sleep
because here in Missoula
even sidewalks aren't cheap.
Our dear city leaders
want more sidewalks to die on,
giving churches opportunities
to provide blankets and soup.
Sidewalks aren't cheap
some residents now know
after Thanksgiving-week letters
arrived with the snow.
And speaking of snow,
stiffer fines are coming
for failing to shovel.
Grandma! Work off that stuffing!
You may think Missoula
is a wonderful place,
with rivers and mountains
and great food to taste,
but if you're poor and disabled
or elderly and infirm
or not working in tech
this poet can confirm
your worries aren't shared
by the luminous ones
who know better than you
and control all the funds.
Travis Mateer,
Missoula