Missoula nurses thankful for support

It’s with our whole hearts we say thank you. Thanks for the words of encouragement and the 8 p.m. howls. Thanks for the coffee and food. Thanks for the personal protective equipment. Thanks for the painted rocks and the signs in the boulevards. Thanks for believing in us and helping our families.