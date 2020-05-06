Missoula nurses thankful for support

Missoula nurses thankful for support

Thank you, Missoula!

It’s with our whole hearts we say thank you. Thanks for the words of encouragement and the 8 p.m. howls. Thanks for the coffee and food. Thanks for the personal protective equipment. Thanks for the painted rocks and the signs in the boulevards. Thanks for believing in us and helping our families.

The support we have received from so many local businesses and the community in general is truly humbling and gives us strength every day. Navigating these difficult times would be so lonely without you.

So on behalf of your Montana Nurses Association, Local 17, we sincerely thank you.

Mary Carroll,

president, Local 17,

Montana Nurses Association,

Missoula

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No disrespect for Schweyen
Letters

No disrespect for Schweyen

I have been a Lady Griz fan for 20 years and am surprised by the advertisement for Shannon Schweyen. Nothing I have seen from the university h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News