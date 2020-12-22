Missoula resident urges congressional delegation to 'correct' presidential election

An open letter to Montana Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, Representative-elect Matt Rosendale, and the God-fearing, patriotic members of their respective chambers.

Ladies and gentlemen:

If the fraudulent election of Nov. 3 isn’t corrected and former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are installed in the White House (I used the word installed because there is ample evidence they were not legally elected), 2020 will be recorded as the year the democratic republic known as the United States of America committed suicide.

If this “election” is permitted to stand, the last legal remedy I have as an American citizen has been denied to me this year and, likely, forever. There is no way the criminal conspiracy that “won” the 2020 general election will ever allow the election process to be cleaned up.