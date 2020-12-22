Missoula resident urges congressional delegation to 'correct' presidential election

An open letter to Montana Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, Representative-elect Matt Rosendale, and the God-fearing, patriotic members of their respective chambers.
Ladies and gentlemen:
If the fraudulent election of Nov. 3 isn’t corrected and former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris are installed in the White House (I used the word installed because there is ample evidence they were not legally elected), 2020 will be recorded as the year the democratic republic known as the United States of America committed suicide.
If this “election” is permitted to stand, the last legal remedy I have as an American citizen has been denied to me this year and, likely, forever. There is no way the criminal conspiracy that “won” the 2020 general election will ever allow the election process to be cleaned up.
Since the United States Supreme Court has declined to address the issue out of fear of possible repercussions by the bullies of the Left, you are the final hope for America to do the right thing. You are the only opportunity left to correct what most Americans see as a major wrong against them, legally under provisions of the United States Constitution. I repeat, this is the last legal remedy left for America. Your responsibility at this point is to decide: Will America remain a nation governed by the rule of law, or not?
You have to decide whether the rule of law is more important to all Americans than the needs of your political party or your individual career in politics. Are you going to abide by your oath of office or not? Please remember, liberty, once lost, will not be repurchased cheaply.
Who am I? I am a simple patriot raised to believe in God and American liberty. I am a veteran who has served his country under fire in the military. I am a citizen who has taken the same oath of office you have taken (several times), and I am serious about my commitment to protect America against “all enemies, foreign and domestic.” I sincerely hope you are too!
I am asking you to challenge or co-challenge the electors from each of the seven states where evidence has been presented (a sworn affidavit is evidence) concerning massive fraud, errors and severe irregularities in the voting process. Then I ask you to simply do what is right on Jan. 6, 2021.
Steve Rossiter,
Missoula