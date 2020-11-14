Missoula should include menthol in flavored tobacco restrictions

No menthol exemptions! Missoula's flavored tobacco ordinance should restrict all flavors and all products — not just e-cigarettes.

As co-chair of the American American Tobacco Control Leadership Council, I wanted Missoula leaders to know about the damage Big Tobacco has done to youth of color, kids from low-income families, and youth in the LGBTQ community by targeting them disproportionately with menthol.

I sent a letter to Council and left phone messages with several members. But I never heard back.

I hope they will listen now: Leaving behind cheap, dangerous, products such as menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars and chew ignores equity and public health.

Nationally, 94% of Black youth who smoke use menthol products. This striking statistic arises from the predatory marketing of these products in the Black community, where there are more advertisements and cheaper prices for menthol cigarettes compared to other communities.

These predacious practices have led to Black folks dying disproportionately from heart attacks, lung cancer, strokes and other tobacco-related diseases.