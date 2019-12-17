The Montana Public Service Commission, as I see it, protects the public interest from corporate monopolies. The PSC has become a "black box" in their interaction with the public; very concerning.
Northwestern Energy's intention to purchase Colstrip's power plants for a dollar would likely result in leaving future ratepayers with a billion-dollar decommissioning and environmental cleanup bill. Additionally, as required by Montana state law, an added profit of 10% will be paid to Northwestern Energy for expenses incurred by them.
The oil industry purchases 50% of the electric output of Northwestern Energy. The oil industry has the power to purchase energy from another, possibly cheaper source. This leaves ratepayers with a huge liability, as they do not have the ability or choice to switch to an alternate energy company.
Northwestern Energy should deposit $100 million a year into an account to cover this expense. Also, Missoula County should start negotiating with other power supply companies that could supply current ratepayers with lower costs and future stability.
I would like to see better arguments for why Northwestern Energy wants to purchase a worn out, old power plant that will need to be shut down for two years to be rebuilt. How many millions of dollars will that cost?
Bob Atkinson,
Missoula