In response to Andrew Boydston's (online-only) letter of opinion, I must say that, generally, when people speak, they say more about themselves than the object of their opinion.
I am glad Boydston found his way to Boise. Feeling as he does, he would likely be miserable here.
I, too, attended the University of Montana. My kids are born here. It has, indeed, grown and gentrified since I got here in 1977. But good is where you find it, and though it may be harder to find in an expanding population, as the Dead used to sing:
"Don't tell me this town ain't got no heart,
You just gotta poke around."
Greg Millar,
Missoula