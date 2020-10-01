Missoula taxpayers feel overburdened

In the 40 years I have lived in Missoula, 35 years as a homeowner, I can honestly say I do not trust our City Council and mayor to make decisions that are best for Missoula and those of us who live in Missoula.

Take the tax increment financing issue. It should be abundantly clear that the taxpayers of the city are overburdened, and understandably upset with the way in which TIF funds are used and the frequency with which it is used. Developers are investing money with the hope it will pay off; the liability is theirs.

Take the Riverfront Triangle, the Sleepy Inn deal. It appears there have been backdoor deals that are then brought to the City Council as a "done deal." Those of us footing the bill have no say in where those tax dollars are spent. I frankly do not think a high-rise office, retail, high-end condo development and overpaying for a dilapidated motel is an appropriate way to spend my hard-earned money.

Developers will build if they think they can reap financial benefit. What we need is help for local developers to build family housing.

Sarah McNerney,

Missoula

