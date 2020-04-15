Missoula taxpayers footing all the bills

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a 93-year Missoulian, raised right here in the beautiful Garden City. But now, I see the forced annexation, the questionable sewering and consequential infill that have led to increased congestion and crime.

It must be true that humans are the only species on earth that will defecate in their own nest; however, the city of Missoula will point out the wonderful walk paths and bridges, which will take you right to the free government housing, shelters, food. All at the expense of the few taxpayers left in Missoula footing the bill, while praying for more police protection and better roads.

The county government will certainly tell you how lucky you are to have those nice paths. The state government will ask you if you can spare some change and the federal government will tell you that for a price, they will give the city government more seed money to keep the process going.

Ellen Chaussee,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0