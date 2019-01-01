Kudos to one of the Missoulian's finest, David Erickson for his (Dec. 27) piece titled: "Missoula is the second most fit town in the U.S." How neat is that! Us seniors are endeavoring to stay fit and milk our Social Security benefits (Missoula's greatest natural resource) for as long as possible.
I purchased a "barely used" bicycle recently as a Christmas gift and had it tuned and fitted with studded tires and the requisite carrier, lights and horn at the Bicycle Hanger so the rider could peddle around town safely in the winter.
If the survey Erickson referred to had included the many fine bicycle shops per capita we enjoy here, I'm sure Missoula would have been ranked as No. 1 in the USA!
Donald Bergoust,
Missoula