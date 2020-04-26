Missoula would have been better off setting up tent camp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I'm with you, Karen Sherman of Lolo (online-only letter to the editor). Not only do we not have very many cases of COVID-19 in Missoula, but Mayor Engen used emergency money to buy this motel and then to said FEMA would clean it, and then the health department agreed to its use for COVID-19 patients and/or affordable housing.

You would be better off buying a tent and setting up camp. At least you wouldn't have to worry about the meth den rooms, bed bugs, orange water and lord knows what else.

We need to vote Mayor Engen out of office. We need someone in office who cares about the people of Missoula and is not out for their own gain.

Kathy Johnson,

Missoula

