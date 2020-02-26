Missoulian buried climate event coverage

On Wednesday, Feb 19, “The Big Climate Change Event” was hosted by the Wilma. Hundreds attended for free from as far away as the Flathead and Hamilton, lured by the prospect of hearing detailed and unequivocal evidence by renowned Utah State Dept of Physics Prof Robert Davies about the jaw-droppingly catastrophic consequences of climate collapse and the need for all of us to address this immediately.
The evening was sponsored by Climate Smart Missoula, the City of Missoula, Missoula County, Clearwater Credit Union, Providence St. Patrick Hospital, and the University of Montana’s Office of Sustainability and Climate Change Studies Program, with support from Logjam Presents.
But the Missoulian saw fit to wait three days to report on this event, and then did so only in two short paragraphs buried at the bottom of an article focused on something else (“Latest Climate Ready Missoula Plan released,” Feb. 21).
Climate collapse is real and upon us, and merits the attention one would pay to a speeding bullet. By burying information about a climate event that brought together a considerable slice of concerned citizens, the Missoulian committed a grave mis-service to itself and all Missoulians. I expected better and am deeply disappointed.
Salim Matt Gras,
Missoula