Missoulian can find better conservatives

Kudos to Bill Boughton for his thoughtful, fact-based response ( guest column, Nov. 17 ) to the Carlsons' column of last week. Thank you, Bill Boughton, for expressing the exact thoughts I had but did not have the courage or time to express on paper. I agree that the Missoulian can certainly find more qualified spokespersons for a conservative viewpoint.

I explicitly subscribe to two conservative publications to see what "the other side" is thinking and to also challenge my own beliefs. However, when that conservative viewpoint is not backed up with facts, and makes me laugh, cringe or both, it's time to move on. Please, Missoulian editors, move on from the Carlsons.