Missoulian failed to acknowledge Vietnam Veterans Day

Sunday, March 29, was Vietnam Veterans Day and not one single word mentioning that fact or honoring a local veteran was to be found in the Missoulian.
The men and women who served our nation during that time deserve our recognition and our respect. They didn't get positive acknowledgment then. There is no excuse for neglecting them now.
Shawn Rosscup,
Missoula
