Missoulian goes off rails over gun bill

The Missoulian's chokecherries for House Bill 102 is surprisingly off-target.

The purpose of HB 102 is to eliminate dangerous and alleged "gun free zones," safe places for criminal mayhem where only lawbreakers have guns and the rest of us are left defenseless and helpless by government edict.

Those dangerous "gun free zones" in Montana include our university campuses. Being armed gives a 100-pound coed the ability to just say no to an intended rapist twice her size, and to enforce that choice. It's surprising that the Missoulian opposes her choice.

Where the Missoulian really goes off the rails is when it says HB 102 would "override the Montana Board of Regents’ authority to regulate firearms on campus to protect students from accidental shootings, suicides and assaults."

First, the Montana Constitution gives the BOR zero authority to suspend the Montana Constitution, including the rights we the people have reserved to ourselves from government interference in the Article II, our Declaration of Rights. So, the BOR has no "authority to regulate firearms on campus." None. HB 102 simply announces that fact.