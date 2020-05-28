Missoulian helps public share opinions

I would like to thank the Missoulian and their editor, who has been so good about helping us, the public, to get our viewpoints out there, to allow us to vent about the issues going on in our state and in the country that frustrate us.

I am a retired veteran who gave over 30 years to my country that I love. Through the Missoulian, I have been allowed to voice my opinion about what is happening to our state and our country.

Some newspapers will not accept opinions from other states and counties, which is too bad because we need the media to be a vessel of enlightenment to everyone, not just a select few.

Thank you to the Missoulian, to your editor.

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis

