Missoulian ignored Fielder's past

Admit it, Missoulian: you blew it. Endorsing Jennifer Fielder as a "breath of fresh air" ignores her polluted past. Bundy? Transfer of federal lands? Antifa? Are you kidding me?

Over half a century ago, my mom once said to me, "You've lost our trust, and it will take a long time to get it back."

For a journalist, integrity is the cornerstone of trust. Gwen Florio left with her integrity. The title of your editorial reads, "Fielder is who PSC needs now." Unfortunately, Missoulian editorials, we don't need you any more.

Don and Judy Stamm,

Paradise

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0