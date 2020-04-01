Missoulian journalists doing outstanding job

In this time of crisis it’s important to step back, take a breath and to recognize the outstanding job that Gwen Florio and her Missoulian staff are doing to bring us up-to-date news about the pandemic.
As longtime print edition subscribers, we relish the time when we can pore over the paper to get the latest data on the disease, to read about the parallels with the 1918 Spanish flu in Missoula and Montana (thank you, Kim Briggeman), then recently, to find an extensive article about our Griz softball team. Here was our own Division I team that was poised to make some serious noise in the Big Sky Conference, only to be thwarted by the pandemic. Thank you, Frank Gogola, for the in-depth interview with Melanie Meuchel, now in her third year as head coach, and the review of their successful non-conference season.
I am a “charter” fan, having tracked the team since its very first games at the Frenchtown fields in October 2014, so it’s heartwarming to have this kind of coverage of a women’s sport that has attracted talented players from all over the country to play on such a “new” team.
Keep up the good work.
Kent Watson,
Missoula
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.