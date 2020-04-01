Missoulian journalists doing outstanding job

As longtime print edition subscribers, we relish the time when we can pore over the paper to get the latest data on the disease, to read about the parallels with the 1918 Spanish flu in Missoula and Montana (thank you, Kim Briggeman), then recently, to find an extensive article about our Griz softball team. Here was our own Division I team that was poised to make some serious noise in the Big Sky Conference, only to be thwarted by the pandemic. Thank you, Frank Gogola, for the in-depth interview with Melanie Meuchel, now in her third year as head coach, and the review of their successful non-conference season.