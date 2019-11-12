It is shocking to me that the Missoulian chooses to report on the bridge proposed at South Avenue.
The editorials have only favored the building of a South Avenue bridge, ignoring facts that the Maclay Bridge site is a viable option. It will be cheaper, save wildlife habitat, preserve the landscape and have less impact on the river.
Those supporting South Avenue know there will be homes lost and land confiscation. It will move traffic along South Avenue in front of schools and walking traffic.
All I can figure is, the Missoulian is somehow forgetting about balanced reporting. Let's see more balanced reporting in the future so readers can make their own decision. It is not the job of our local newspaper to decide this controversy themselves.
Jan Lieber,
Missoula