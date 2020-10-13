Missoulian wrong to endorse Fielder

What on earth has happened to the Missoulian? Endorsing Jennifer Fielder for the Public Service Commission (PSC) is nonsense. Jennifer Fielder has absolutely zero qualifications for the PSC while Monica Tranel is super qualified with more than 20 years of experience working energy issues and the PSC. Fielder’s claims to fame include: spreading unfounded rumors that Antifa would be descending on Missoula in early June of this year (nothing ever happened); being a leading proponent to transfer most federal lands to state ownership and sponsoring legislation to transfer federal lands in Montana to the state; and refusing to comply with Montana public records act requirements to release emails and documents pertaining to her official duties and then voting in support of a legislative bill that would allocate $100,000 of taxpayer funds for her legal fees to avoid releasing these documents. All of the above information came from the archives of the Missoulian. The Missoulian is wrong to endorse someone like Jennifer Fielder for the PSC. We need competent expertise like that of Monica Tranel on the PSC, not right-wing ideological nonsense.