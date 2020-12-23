 Skip to main content
Missoulians know lives are important

Missoulians know lives are important

Joan Chittister writes that: “A moral world is one whose societies realize that none of us can manage alone, without a lift up along the way, without the help of those who really believe that my life is as important as their own.”

Missoulians demonstrate this with their support of the Poverello Center, the Missoula Food Bank, and now recently, the outdoor shelters for the homeless. Missoulians understand that we all need a lift along the way and believe that the lives of those in need are important as their own. Thank you, Missoula.

Bruce Bender,

Missoula

