Misuse of public position in political ad for Daines

Sheriff Harrington:
The inappropriateness of your appearance and dissemination of completely unsubstantiated allegations against Governor Bullock in a political TV ad for Steve Daines is nothing short of appalling. I wonder, do you just "protect and serve" Trumpers and right wing Republicans in your jurisdiction or do you serve all the people equally? I wonder what you'd do to me if I exercised my first amendment right to peaceably assemble and protest in Wibaux?
In my opinion, the use of your law enforcement uniform to publicly stump for a candidate of a particular party is highly inappropriate. The ad looks like it was shot during the daytime. Were you on duty at the time the ad was shot while my tax dollars were paying your salary or did you shoot the ad during one of your days off? In any event, purely for your educational enrichment, I urge you to read the article "Why a police uniform doesn't belong in a campaign." It was published in the Star Tribune in August of 2018. And I know you're a sheriff and not police (legal distinction) but the elected position of trust you hold as a law enforcement officer is the same.
By the way, where did you get your information that Governor Bullock "refuses to stand up for law enforcement" or that "he's being bankrolled by the liberal mob?" Just who is the "liberal mob" and what evidence do you have to substantiate your statements regarding such?
In my opinion, you are what is wrong with our country today, spewing forth unsupported drivel and outright lies without first investigating the issues about which you speak. And misusing your elected position of trust as a Montana County Sheriff to publicly disseminate political misinformation is shameful. You, sir, do not represent my Montana values. And I'm a native Montanan. Shame on you.
Todd Hillier,
Bozeman
