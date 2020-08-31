 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mixed messages on face masks

Mixed messages on face masks

{{featured_button_text}}

In Missoula, the health department is saying only cloth face coverings are OK, except for when eating. I must order my food with a mask, but can remove it 10 feet away, while inside, breathing everyone else's conditioned air; and they mine.

Governor Bullock stated that face shields are acceptable in public, as opposed to cloth face coverings. Who's in charge here? Do they communicate at all?

Recently, I've been escorted out of two Missoula businesses, like a criminal, for wearing a full head-covering helmet. What could be more effective then that?

Also, has anyone read the warning labels on the most commonly seen masks? Here are a few bits of the labels: “there is no express or implied guarantee for any virus protection,” “those wearing them may be exposed to chemicals including lead, which are known in the State of CA to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm.” And one more: “Wearing an ear loop mask does not reduce the risk of contracting any disease or infection.”

Who's in charge here? The Grinch’s evil cousin? If so, who put him in charge? More restrictions may be soon. Shall we shower in bleach next before store entry?

Casey Shamp,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outrage at UM's decision
Letters

Outrage at UM's decision

I am outraged at the University’s decision to mandate a two-day, in-person orientation, which was entirely comprised of content that could hav…

Keep MCPS band program
Letters

Keep MCPS band program

Missoula County Public Schools has a long tradition of strong and vibrant arts programs, the instrumental music being the one I’m most familia…

Bullock has F rating from NRA
Letters

Bullock has F rating from NRA

The crime and rioting in the Democratic-controlled cities is widespread. In many cases the publicly elected officials are supporting this dest…

Outraged and voting for Trump
Letters

Outraged and voting for Trump

This lifelong Montana-born Republican is outraged, Robert Logan (letter, Aug. 24). Outraged at a Democratic Party that still cannot get over l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News