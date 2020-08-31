Mixed messages on face masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In Missoula, the health department is saying only cloth face coverings are OK, except for when eating. I must order my food with a mask, but can remove it 10 feet away, while inside, breathing everyone else's conditioned air; and they mine.

Governor Bullock stated that face shields are acceptable in public, as opposed to cloth face coverings. Who's in charge here? Do they communicate at all?

Recently, I've been escorted out of two Missoula businesses, like a criminal, for wearing a full head-covering helmet. What could be more effective then that?

Also, has anyone read the warning labels on the most commonly seen masks? Here are a few bits of the labels: “there is no express or implied guarantee for any virus protection,” “those wearing them may be exposed to chemicals including lead, which are known in the State of CA to cause cancer and birth defects or other reproductive harm.” And one more: “Wearing an ear loop mask does not reduce the risk of contracting any disease or infection.”

Who's in charge here? The Grinch’s evil cousin? If so, who put him in charge? More restrictions may be soon. Shall we shower in bleach next before store entry?

Casey Shamp,

Missoula

