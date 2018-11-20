For the benefit of those misinformed citizens who subscribe to Donald Trump's characterization of Democrats as a "mob," the last time this portrayal was used by a politician of any repute was during school busing in Boston in 1974.
A member of the Massachusetts state Senate, a notorious anti-Semite, referred to Democratic supporters of equity in educational opportunity (including Ted Kennedy) as a "manicured mob." The epithet was used continuously by this flawed politician, Billy Bulger, during the next several years. The misrepresentation was unashamedly rendered ad nauseum, even as he became the target of an FBI investigation as president of the Massachusetts state Senate.
In the event that the name "Bulger" does not resonate with some readers, Billy was the younger brother of Whitey Bulger, the violent career criminal who was recently "whacked" in a federal prison in West Virginia.
Perhaps our president should consider his words more carefully before using them to sow fear, lies and hatred.
Joe Perine,
Missoula