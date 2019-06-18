Thank you for David Erickson's (June 16) article about the loss of mobile homes, and for using the term "low-cost housing." Developers and politicians have been hiding behind the term "affordable housing" for years, using grants and tax incentives to build units affordable to people making $3,000/month, while systematically eliminating housing affordable to people making $1,000/month.
If someone really wanted to make a difference, rather than just money, there are at least 50, more likely 100 vacant mobiles in this area that could be had, renovated and placed in decent parks, each for a small fraction of the cost of one Habitat home. They could even be placed on state land and provide rental income for the schools, and didn't I just read that the county had land to give away?
Daniel Kostelnik,
Missoula