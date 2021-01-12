Money wasted on fliers

MT Federation of Public Employees (23), Senate Majority PAC (4), MT Rural Voters Action Fund (1), MT Rural Voters (WORC) (3), MT Democratic Party (4), People's Lawyer Project MT (DAGA) (2), MT Conservation Voters Action Fund (2), MT Hunters & Anglers Leadership Fund (6), EDF Action Votes (6), MT Republican State Central Committee (6), Senate Leadership Fund (6), Americans for Prosperity Action (4), Vote No on LR-130 (5), MT Human Rights Action Network (1), New Approach MT (3), Concerned Veterans for America Action (1), NRDC Action Votes (4), Montanans for Public Land Access (1), Planned Parenthood Advocates of MT (1), End Citizens United MT (2), More Jobs, Less Government (1), MT Hunters & Anglers Action (2), MT 55+ Action Fund (2), DCCC (2), National Shooting Sports Foundation (2), National Association of Home Builders (3).

These are the political fliers I received in the mail this fall, with numbers in parenthesis indicating how many fliers from each group. A grand total of 97.

When you consider the money spent on these and add in the nearly $14 billion on election ads, is it any wonder people question how this could be better spent for the "greater good" of country and humanity.

Rick Borden,

Hamilton

