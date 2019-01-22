After reading "Life and death at Montana Academy," I felt compelled to respond with my experience. I attended MA between June 2015 and May 2017. I reflect on my time there fondly.
Prior to MA, I was unable to handle my severe anxiety, depression, insecurities and chaotic family life. I was failing out of high school, unable to get out of bed in the morning and unwilling to fulfill my basic academic responsibilities. I fought with and hid from my family. Internally, I was drowning in self-hatred and loneliness. Thinking myself undeserving of love, I had no friends. Medications and weekly psychotherapy had no impact on me.
Although I did not arrive at MA by choice, I willingly stayed because of the love and support I found there. Sometimes it was hell — the program doesn’t work for everyone — but ultimately it helped me confront life, which I had been terrified of living.
Though I still struggle with mental illness and insecurities, they are rarely debilitating. I have the confidence to pursue my dreams and the ability to navigate my emotions and relationships. I keep in contact with my MA therapists, staff and peers because MA saved my life.
Sophie Rosen,
Firebaugh, California