I was very disheartened to see that Missoulian reporters chose to lump the Montana Academy (MA), a therapeutic prep school operating for two decades, and founded by four highly educated and experienced professionals, into your seven-part series on teen treatment programs.
Two of the founders of the MA, described as “the wives” of the founders, have been friends of mine for over 20 years. Rosemary McKinnon, MSW, and Carol Santa, PhD, blended their education and professional experience with that of their husbands to create a school that could better address the complex needs of troubled teens. These four professionals, with over 175 years of educational and clinical experience, have raised their families in the Flathead Valley and are a respected part of the community.
How insulting to the founders to suggest that financial motivation played a role in bringing family members into the 70 member MA staff. The McKinnons' daughter returned to the Flathead upon receiving her MD in psychiatry, to ease the load on her parents who were trying to retire!
You gave little thought to MA founders, the current staff and the parents of children enrolled there now.
Janet Hess-Herbert,
Helena