The modest Paris Accords were immediately on the chopping block after Donald Trump took office. No doubt one reason was that it was passed under Barack Obama.
Regardless of the reason, 25 states are joining 187 countries to remain in the agreement. Montana is one of these 25, surrounded by states who apparently agree with Trump. Governors who form the U.S. Climate Alliance are from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
I have been studying the greenhouse gas emissions of the country and globally over the last two years. These emissions are not discussed as they should be. They need to be.
The population of the 25 states above has more than 166 million people and a $11.7 trillion economy. If you use the national per capita greenhouse gas emissions of 44,000 pounds, this population emits the weight of 635 great Eqyptian pyramids per year of equivalent carbon dioxide. Hopefully we will elect a president and Senate who can realize our predicament and get serious about our longterm future.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula