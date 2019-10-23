The Montana Department of Transportation and Governor's Office recently confirmed the policy of taking crosswalk evaluations in mid-November to dictate the spring crosswalk workload.
For at least three years, MDOT has been taking random evaluations during Montana winters and using the data to justify its lack of installation of requested crosswalks in Montana communities. MDOT will not install crosswalks without an evaluation, regardless of city council or county commission approval of the new crosswalk site.
Many Montana rural communities have major highways running through their downtown areas. The state's increased driving population brings great need for proper crossing signage and paint.
A call to the governor's advocate and fraud, waste and abuse hotline confirmed that their is no policy letter to dictate when the evaluations will be taken, therefore it is not fraud, waste or abuse to take crosswalk statistics in the middle of winter. Many of the needed crosswalks in the state have fallen victim to this process.
Without proper legislation, MDOT is not bound to absolutely any requirements to install any crosswalks in the state per the needs of Montana citizenry. Our children and elderly require increased protection, and it is our responsibility as a state community to provide them with a way to safely cross the road.
MDOT does not take crosswalks seriously and the citizenry should know that they need to contact their local legislature to immediately audit and enforce state crosswalk policy.
Craig Burns,
Townsend