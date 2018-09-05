As the Montana Association of Christians, we advocate for a more compassionate and just world that recognizes the inherent dignity of each person, regardless of economic status. Jesus both models feeding the hungry and teaches that when we feed or quench the thirst "of the least of these," we are blessing God (Matthew 14:13-21 & Matthew 25:31-46). On behalf of our neighbors grappling with hunger and economic insecurity, we write this letter to express our support for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
We are disheartened that Congress is currently divided on this important program. The House passed a version of the farm bill that would cut SNAP and leave more Montanans hungry, while the Senate passed a bill that protects and strengthens the program. More than 71 percent of SNAP recipients in Montana are in families with children. We know that SNAP helps to ensure that these children have enough to eat and sets them up for lifelong success, keeping them healthy and able to succeed in school. In addition, almost 29 percent of SNAP participants are in families with seniors or people with disabilities, helping them to live with independence and dignity.
The bipartisan Senate farm bill is the right way forward. We urge U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Sen. Jon Tester to work with their colleagues to pass a final farm bill that protects SNAP.
Rev. Valerie Webster, Bozeman, Episcopal Church,
Rev. George Goodrich, Bozeman, Presbyterian Church USA,
Rev. Dr. Marc Stewart, Billings, United Church of Christ,
Bishop Jessica Crist, Great Falls, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America,
Jan Martin, Helena, Evangelical Lutheran Church in America,
Wendy Campbell, Darby, Christian Church, Disciples of Christ