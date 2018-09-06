The Montana Child Protection Alliance (MCPA) would like to thank all who attended the Children's Rally in Helena on Aug. 23. We especially thank U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte for sending representatives to speak on the First Family Act designed to help families stay together through in-home services.
As a result of the media coverage, we have been contacted by numerous families around the state who want to be a part of finding better outcomes for children in crisis. Since MCPA's founding, hundreds of families across our state have contacted us for assistance; families who had their children removed without a court order and/or as a result of false allegations, are unable to get timely court hearings, have been alienated from their grandchildren, etc. The fact that the number of children in foster care in Montana is over twice the national average per capita indicates the brokenness of our current child welfare system.
We look forward to working collaboratively with nonprofits, legislators and Child and Family Services to work toward solutions that ensure due process for all children and their families in order to reduce childhood trauma.
For more information, please contact us at mcpa@mtchildprotection.com or on Facebook: Montana Child Protection Alliance.
Kelly Santiago,
Billings