Montana deserves better than Gianforte

Greg Gianforte does not deserve to be our governor. He does not have town hall meetings where the voters can question him regarding their concerns. For example, city councils and school boards do not get to run from tough questions asked from community members.

Also, we do not want a governor who cannot control his anger. No reporter or citizen should be attacked because he/she asked a question that angers a candidate.

There are better candidates in both parties than Gianforte. Montana deserves a better person than Greg Gianforte as its governor.

Steve McHugh,

Missoula

