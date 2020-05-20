Montana doesn't need governor who colludes with Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The very important primary is coming up June 2. These include the governor of Montana.

The governor is second in authority to the president of the United States. A bad governor would have the authority to a lot of damage to our state.

Donald Trump, Bill Barr, Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell want to get their hands on Montana, to block you from public lands, to take away important programs, health, Medicare, Medicaid.

Greg Gianforte has blocked people from public lands in Bozeman. He is working to destroy wilderness areas such as the Sapphires and others. He has voted with Trump 99.9 percent of the time. Wealthy out-of-staters are buying up land to block citizens from millions of acres of public land.

We have good, experienced people running for governor such as Whitney Williams and Mike Cooney, who truly care about the state and its people.

Voting for someone like Greg Gianforte, who has a criminal record for beating up a reporter for asking a question, whose big plan is to block the public from access. We don't need a governor who is in collusion with a corrupt White House.

Get to the polls or go to your courthouse; get in your early vote, send your paper ballots. Vote!