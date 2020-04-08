Montana doesn't need Trump administration endorsements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Mike Pence, Bill Barr, Donald Trump Jr., have all been to Montana many times, pumping money into the campaigns of Republicans like Greg Gianforte and Tim Fox, and now Teresa Manzella. Montana doesn't need these people to take over Montana and take away public lands and raise taxes.

Gov. Steve Bullock can't run again, although he has done a great job protecting Montana along with the Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney. Unfortunately Bullock can't run again as governor but he is running for senator, and Mike Cooney is running for governor. Montana needs both of these people to continue protecting our state from greed and corruption.

We don't need the Trumpers and the Zinkies and the Gianforte people cutting out our public lands to benefit the oil companies and the other big corporations. They keep coming here for one reason — to take Montana away from the people. With them it is all about big money, dark money and keeping Trump in the White House.

Trump loves his role as dictator, autocrat, monarch. We need to take away his control, starting with Montana.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

