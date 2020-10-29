Montana, don’t pay the bills in Illinois

I do not want to pay the bills in Chicago, or Illinois. If you vote for Mr. Bullock or Kathleen Williams, that is exactly what you will be doing. If they get elected, they will vote to bail out Illinois. I moved from Chicago to Montana so I wouldn’t be subject to the ridiculous corrupt economic lunacy that they believe are sound accounting practices in Illinois.

Montana ranks 16th with $2,100 debt per person. Illinois ranks 49th with $52,600 debt per person. Illinois owes over $666 billion, not million, billion with a capital B. Do you want to pay that debt? Bullock and Williams will vote for bailing out all the fiscally irresponsible states.

Don’t be fooled by political rhetoric. Only because of Republicans in the state legislature, Montana has an excellent AA bond rating. Because of Democrats, Illinois has a bond rating one level above junk status.

If you do not want to pay the debt of other states irresponsible behavior, GO vote for Mr. Daines and Mr. Rosendale. It is imperative that Montana sends Republicans to Washington. You can still register and vote, even on the day of the election.

Rich Penhaligen,

Butte

