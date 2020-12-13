Montana elected carpetbaggers to offices

The term carpetbagger came about following the Civil War when shysters from the North went to the South to take advantage the populace. In Montana we have our own version in our newly elected governor, House representative and junior senator. All of them hail from elsewhere and came here to take advantage of Montana and its populace.

For instance, where is our junior senator today? he isn't in Washington trying to help the thousands of Montana citizens who are about to lose their unemployment benefits? He isn't applying pressure on his majority leader in the Senate to do something to help the millions of citizens who need help in this time of crises. He isn't paying attention to Montana business or the needs of those who elected him. Instead he is in Georgia, in true carpetbagger fashion, campaigning for two Republican candidates, both of whom are under federal indictment for questionable insider trading using their positions for personal gain in typical carpetbagger fashion.