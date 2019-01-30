The first annual Faith, Science, and Climate Action Conference, held in Bozeman in late 2018, convened more than 200 people from Montana who are concerned about the imminent threat from climate change to the earth.
We learned from scientists and faith leaders about the local and global impacts of climate change, and we committed to solutions-oriented collaboration.
Climate change is caused by human activity and is causing suffering among the world’s most vulnerable populations already.
The recent United Nations Intergovernmental Panel Special Report calls for immediate worldwide attention to this global problem.
We believe in responsible stewardship and social justice, which summon our moral courage and action. We are excited about possibilities for new technologies, regenerative agriculture, improvement in human health, and greater equity for the world’s poor.
We call upon Congressmen Steve Daines, Jon Tester and Greg Gianforte, and state legislators, to commit to climate protection. Please raise the level of public discourse about climate change. Form bipartisan coalitions to develop science-based solutions and public policy which looks beyond immediate political gain. Plan for economic transformation which will improve everyone's health and well-being.
The welfare of coming generations depends on our courage now.
Abby Huseth, Faith and Climate Action Missoula coordinator, Missoula;
Dr. Anne Carlson, The Wilderness Society, Bozeman;
Dr. Byron Robert, Big Horn Valley Health Center, Hardin;
Rev. Jody McDevitt, First Presbyterian Church, Bozeman;
Kristen Walser, climate advocate, Bozeman;
Dr. Lori Byron, pediatrician, Billings;
Rev. John Lund, ELCA pastor, Missoula;
Sue Higgins, MSU-Bozeman, CAIRHE Center, Bozeman;
Rev. Valerie Webster, Lutheran Diocese of Montana, Bozeman;
Will Wright, Creation Care Organizer, Resurrection University Catholic Church, Bozeman;
Rev. Connie Campbell-Pearson, St. James Episcopal Church, Bozeman