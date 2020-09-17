 Skip to main content
Montana is doing fine

Greg Leichner, obviously another Seattle liberal, have you perhaps had the opportunity to view the Seattle KOMA television documentary, "SEATTLE IS DYING?" Maybe rewatch that before “visiting” Montana and telling we lifelong Montanans how stupid we are for voting Republican. Do you happen to be friends with Sharon Stone, another out-of-state elitist telling us how stupid we Montanans are? I visited Seattle a year ago to enjoy what used to be Safeco Field. Your once beautiful Emerald City is now a raging, lunatic trash heap with the pungent smell of skunky weed all throughout the downtown area and in your unsafe parks. Clean up your own mess. Montana is doing fine.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

