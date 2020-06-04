Montana law enforcement already highly trained

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I noted the peaceful manner in which the demonstrators in front of the courthouse conducted themselves on June 2. And I'm proud of the professionalism exhibited by our Missoula Police Department. I feel fortunate to live in Montana, where all sides can come together during these difficult times.

Montana's entire law enforcement community is in agreement that the senseless killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was a despicable act and that all of the officers involved should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

We don't need to rush into re-training Montana's already highly trained, professional law enforcement agencies. Most of them, including the Missoula Police Department and the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, already practice excellent community policing, promoting good communication with the people they protect and serve.

A recent study by Harvard economist Roland Bruner points out the unintended consequences of a re-training program. A re-training program often leads to officers pulling back out of fear of reprisal by their own agencies, instead of being proactive to prevent crime. This can result in spikes of violent crime, such as rape, armed robbery, kidnapping and homicide.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula

